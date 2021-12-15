Effective remedies for those who have a sore throat

Whether you’ve been experiencing irritation, pain or itchiness in your throat, it is probably causing you to worry. After all, eating and drinking food can feel like a task if the pain seems to worsen when you swallow. Truth be told, ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, a simple sore throat is regarded as a sinister symptom of what is yet to come. However, unless it is paired with fever and a cold, you needn’t worry about having contracted coronavirus. Nonetheless, we share some home remedies you may try the next time your have a sore throat.

The consumption of a spoonful of honey

Be it a cough or throat irritation, eating a spoonful of honey can help. You may mix it in milk or in water along with turmeric. The anti-bacterial properties of honey can soothe your throat.

Salt water gargles

All you need to do is heat water to a lukewarm consistency and then stir in a bit of salt before you gargle with the mixture. It can ease inflammation in your throat and clear your airways. You can do this routinely every 5 hours until the infection clears.

Sipping on Peppermint or Chamomile tea

Loaded with antioxidants, each of these teas can boost your health and soothe your throat. They have been used conventionally for their anti-inflammatory medicinal properties. Peppermint tea is also incredibly aromatic making it just the thing for winter evenings.

Tips to tend to kids or newborns with a sore throat

It can be truly unfortunate when young kids experience throat pain, as they are unable to convey their discomfort. However, if your kid has been crying due to a sore throat lately, then you must try some of these tips to ease the discomfort of your little one.

Place a humidifier in the room where your little one sleeps. This is mainly because moisture in the air tends to relieve pain in cases of a sore throat.

Make sure your kids drink lots of water. You can flavor the water with a slice of cucumber or even a berry or two to ensure your child is encouraged to sip water all day as proper hydration is critical.

If your baby is not yet 5 years old, then refrain from giving him or her cough drops or candy that they could accidentally choke on. If your kid is between the ages of 5 and 10, then you must still be careful to ensure that they have broken down or swallowed the cough drop safely.

Parents of kids who are under the age of 1 must not give their babies honey.

We hope this guide helps you feel better prepared with a host of remedies to try the next time you or your ward has a sore throat.

