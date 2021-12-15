Effective remedies for those who have a sore throat

Whether you’ve been experiencing irritation, pain or itchiness in your throat, it is probably causing you to worry. After all, eating and drinking food can feel like a task if the pain seems to worsen when you swallow. Truth be told, ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, a simple sore throat is regarded as a sinister symptom of what is yet to come. However, unless it is paired with fever and a cold, you needn’t worry about having contracted coronavirus. Nonetheless, we share some home remedies you may try the next time your have a sore throat.
- The consumption of a spoonful of honey
Be it a cough or throat irritation, eating a spoonful of honey can help. You may mix it in milk or in water along with turmeric. The anti-bacterial properties of honey can soothe your throat.
- Salt water gargles
All you need to do is heat water to a lukewarm consistency and then stir in a bit of salt before you gargle with the mixture. It can ease inflammation in your throat and clear your airways. You can do this routinely every 5 hours until the infection clears.
- Sipping on Peppermint or Chamomile tea
Loaded with antioxidants, each of these teas can boost your health and soothe your throat. They have been used conventionally for their anti-inflammatory medicinal properties. Peppermint tea is also incredibly aromatic making it just the thing for winter evenings.
Tips to tend to kids or newborns with a sore throat
- It can be truly unfortunate when young kids experience throat pain, as they are unable to convey their discomfort. However, if your kid has been crying due to a sore throat lately, then you must try some of these tips to ease the discomfort of your little one.
- Place a humidifier in the room where your little one sleeps. This is mainly because moisture in the air tends to relieve pain in cases of a sore throat.
- Make sure your kids drink lots of water. You can flavor the water with a slice of cucumber or even a berry or two to ensure your child is encouraged to sip water all day as proper hydration is critical.
- If your baby is not yet 5 years old, then refrain from giving him or her cough drops or candy that they could accidentally choke on. If your kid is between the ages of 5 and 10, then you must still be careful to ensure that they have broken down or swallowed the cough drop safely.
- Parents of kids who are under the age of 1 must not give their babies honey.
We hope this guide helps you feel better prepared with a host of remedies to try the next time you or your ward has a sore throat.
Also Read: Getting married? Eat these aphrodisiacs on your wedding night to ignite your passion