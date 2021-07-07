Truth about Green Tea stick-on clay mask

A green tea stick-on clay mask under different brands such as Median, Qklovni, Mengsiqi, Ofanyia, etc. is very popular on the internet now.

This mask claims to remove blackheads entirely & lighten the skin tone a few shades brighter. While it was exposed in a few videos, that the product used chia seeds as blackheads to make the advertisement oddly satisfying. Yet, some reviews clear the air about the skin lightening.

They elaborate that the tone doesn't get lighter, but the product manages to remove a few blackheads. Strategies like these misguide & confuse the consumer. Hence, people cannot enjoy the product or the service entirely.

Do you fall prey to the false marketing strategy as well?