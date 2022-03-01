The Adam Project Trailer: Ryan Reynolds teams up with his younger self to save future of the planet; Watch

Netflix has released a new action-packed trailer for The Adam Project, the newest Ryan Reynolds film. Shawn Levy directs the picture, which reunites him with his Free Guy co-star Reynolds for a totally different type of sci-fi film. The streaming service has a full slate ahead of it, and one of the most buzzed-about projects is The Adam Project.

However, Netflix's new teaser for The Adam Project, which will be released in just over a week not only highlights some of the positive early comments (many of which link it to Steven Spielberg's own sci-fi work), but it also discloses more about the narrative. The older Adam, for example, explains that this has nothing to do with the multiverse, so fans who are still reeling from the highs of Spider-Man: No Way Home may leave their hopes at the door.

Check out the trailer below:

The adult Adam, as seen in the Adam Project trailer, is fleeing a frightening future. His mission, as well as Laura Saldana's, is to prevent time travel from ever being created. This is what reconnects Adam with his father, Louis, who died when he was a child. The new teaser has several amusing scenes, such as the conversation between the two Adams, in which the younger one insults his elder self.

The Adam Project was destined to have some comedy with Reynolds and Levy involved, and it'll be fascinating to see how the film mixes that with the deeper issues. The Adam Project seems to be a family drama at its core, but with a slew of sci-fi aspects thrown in for good measure. This is going to be a fascinating and enjoyable journey. The Adam Project releases on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

