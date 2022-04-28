Rihanna and A$AP Rocky host a private baby shower bash with THIS theme; Reports

While reports suggested that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had to cancel their baby shower on account of the latter's recent arrest in LA, it has now been revealed that the couple in fact already hosted a private baby shower which was attended by their close friends. According to a HipHollywood report, Rihanna's baby shower was a rave-themed bash.

According to reports, the baby shower party was kept hush-hush and guests were not allowed to record videos or photos at the event. The rave-themed party had guests wearing neon ensembles. The bash reportedly also had some special party favours for the attendees to remember the special event by. As reported by Hip Hollywood, the custom t-shirts from the baby shower event read, "I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt" as seen in photos that seemed to have surfaced online.

The t-shirt also seemed to feature Rihanna and Rocky's photos from their childhood printed on them. The Umbrella singer is yet to share any official photos from her baby shower event yet. Rihanna is currently in her third trimester and all through her pregnancy has been serving stunning maternity looks. The parents-to-be have also been enjoying each other's company amid the pregnancy and have been spotted going on date nights often.

Considering how Rihanna's pregnancy fashion has already made the headlines with every event, fans are now wondering if the singer will also be making a major statement with her look at the upcoming Met Gala event which is all set to be held on May 2.

ALSO READ: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out in LA after latter's release from jail in shooting case