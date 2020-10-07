  1. Home
Payal Ghosh refuses to apologize post Richa Chadha's defamation suit: I said what Anurag Kashyap told me

Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit on Payal Ghosh earlier on charges of tarnishing her image. Here's what the latter has to say about the same.
Payal Ghosh has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Not only that but the actress also lodged an FIR against the filmmaker at the Versova Police Station where he was summoned later on. Recently, she jetted off to Delhi and met NCW chief Rekha Sharma to discuss further course of action in the matter. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against Ghosh, Kamaal R. Khan, and others.

Earlier, the actress while responding to the same had called it a false accusation. Now, she has shared a few more tweets in response to Chadha’s defamation suit. In the first tweet, Payal Ghosh states that she has nothing to do with the latter and as women, they should understand each other.  She further adds that she does not want any unintentional harassment against herself or Richa Chadha in this matter. Ghosh then says that her fight for justice is only against Anurag Kashyap.

Check out the tweet below:

However, in yet another tweet, Payal Ghosh has also clarified that she will not apologize to anyone. She quotes, “I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone.” The actress has also mentioned that she said whatever Anurag Kashyap had told her. She ends the tweet with #SorryNotSorry.” Meanwhile, no one was present on Payal Ghosh’s behalf in the court earlier post which Richa Chadha was asked to send fresh personal notice and service through emails to the respondents. 

Check out the second tweet below:

