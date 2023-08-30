Yaariyan 2: Police complaint filed against makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

The much awaited sequel to the 2012 released, Yaariyan 2 has already been garnering quite a lot of attention. The film stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles.

Just a day after the release of the new track, Saure Ghar, the film had surrounded itself in a controversy.

Actually, the Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had alleged the makers of using the kirpan (a sword, an important symbol associated with Sikhism) in an objectionable manner in one of the visuals in the song.

Expressing their anger, the SGPC had also shared their views on micro-blogging site, X.

Police complaint filed against the makers of Yaariyan 2

Now, in the latest update, it has come to light that a police complaint against the makers of the movie has been filed in the matter.

In a statement shared on X, the SGPC had written, “We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in Saure Ghar song of Yaariyan 2 film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakkar (symbol of Sikh faith) ‘kirpan’ in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted”.

In addition to this, demanding the ban on the film it also states, “This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India. This video song is public at the official @YouTube channel of @TSeries, which must take it down with immediate effect. If any other platform is used to publish this video song with the said objectionable scenes must also take it down. We are immediately raising this objection through all channels to the Government and digital platforms. We request @MIB_India and @GoI_MeitY to ensure that this objectionable video or any of such unacceptable scenes of the said film are not cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification @CBFC_MIB @CBFC_India @prasoonjoshi_. If the videos are not taken down from public view, we shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community.@ianuragthakur @Anurag_Office @AshwiniVaishnaw

Makers also issued an apology on social media

On the other hand, makers had also an official statement clarifying their side of the story which stated that the actor is wearing a Khukri and not a kirpan. Even the dialogues in the film would ‘explicitly clear’ that it’s a Khukri. The makers also expressed their regret over the misunderstanding caused due to the similar appearance and that their intention was never to offend or disrespect any religious beliefs.

Advertisement

However, SGPC called these clarifications ‘illogical’ and argued that “The Sikhs very well know the shape of a ‘kirpan’ and a ‘khukri’, and the way both are worn on one’s body.”

The film is slated to release this year on October 20.

ALSO READ: Yaariyan 2 song Saure Ghar OUT: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri's number will get you groovy