RRR star Jr NTR says he ‘would love to work in a proper Hindi film’; Reveals preferred directors

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has finally hit the cinemas and it has emerged to be a massive success at the box office across different film industries. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s magic on the silver screen has been undeniable and so is their growing fame across the country. So then, does Jr NTR have any plans of starring in a Bollywood film? The south superstar said that he in fact wants to work in a ‘proper Hindi film’.

In a recent chat with a leading portal, Jr NTR was asked if he plans to star in a Bollywood film, and the actor replied, "I would love to work in a proper Hindi film. The languages are different but the core emotion and drama never changes." He was further asked if he has a preferred choice of directors and he said that he likes Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “There are many but I like Rajkumar Hirani sir's films. He made films that put us in front of a mirror. I like Sanjay Leela Bansali films also. There are strong characters. The way he makes films, his extra glorious, big canvas films. I like his films too,” said the actor.

Talking about RRR, apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

RRR closed its opening weekend just shy of Rs. 350 crores. S.S. Rajamouli directed period action-drama starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr. grossed Rs. 348 crores approx in its first three days, recording the second-biggest start of all time at the Indian box office, just behind Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs. 358.20 crores).

ALSO READ: Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi styles her movie date look with Valentino sling bag worth a whopping Rs 2 Lakh