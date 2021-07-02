DIY under eye cream: A refreshing punch to knock out dark circles and puffy eye bags

Swipe away your under-eye worries with DIY creams infused with true-blue ingredients.

Can’t afford to cut down on your screen time? For once, we’d love to disappoint you for good. You’re about to strain and dry up your eyes and eventually get limited sleep which can give you the under-eye puffiness and dark circles you never asked for. So, ensure you don’t skimp on your beauty sleep and help prevent dryness by swiping on a moisturiser. To age is natural, but to try and fight the early signs of ageing is in your hands.

While vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid, retinol are raved about as heroes for ageing skin, you can get similar benefits from items that are available in your pantry. You may feel tempted to seal your under-eye area with a concealer disregarding that it does not do the expected job of lightening dark circles and repairing your skin deep within. The prep lies in skincare and let’s make it a little less stressful by making a few DIY creams.

Potato eye cream

Ingredients:

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp potato juice

1 tbsp vitamin E capsule

Procedure:

Wash a potato and peel out the skin. Slice the potato and put it in a blender but do not make it extra watery. Stir to an extent until it forms a thick formula and sweep it on before you get your goodnight's sleep every day. Gently massage the under-eye area with your ring fingers. Wake up and wash your face. Keep the gel-cream refrigerated and do not use it for more than 4 days.

Green tea cream

Ingredients:

2 tsp shea butter

1/4 tsp beeswax

1 tsp almond oil

Green tea bag

Procedure:

Pick up a double boiler, melt all ingredients except for green tea. Once the liquid texture has been formed, tear open the green bag and add it to the double boiler. Keep it on low flame until you see the tea change the colour of the mixture a little. Turn off the stove and get a strainer to filter out the tea leaves. Pour this mixture into an airtight container and refrigerate it for hours until you see the cream is formed. Apply this at night and put it back in the fridge.

Coffee cream

Ingredients:

2 tsp shea butter

1/4 tsp beeswax

1/4 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp ground coffee powder

Procedure:

Follow the steps to melt the butter and beeswax as jotted down in the above recipe. After you receive the liquid formula, add both coffee powder and aloe vera gel once the mixture cools down. Give it a good mix and transfer it to a mini container and store it in the fridge for not more than 4 days.

What do you use to nourish your under-eye area? Let us know in the comments below.

