Which wedding theme is best for you? Find out based on your zodiac sign

Wedding theme always helps to take your wedding decoration to the next level. But which theme is best for your D-Day? If you can’t find it, your zodiac sign will help you.

A wedding theme is always pre-decided for the occasion. Lighting, backdrop and other parts of the decoration are done based on the theme. There are different types of themes like garden wedding, bohemian wedding, modern wedding décor, vintage wedding décor, etc. You will have endless choices.

Are you a bride or a groom to be? Then it’s time for you to think about your wedding décor and theme. But which style would be the best fit for you? This can be found as per your zodiac sign.

Your best wedding theme as per your star sign?

Aries

Aries people are spontaneous, enthusiastic and fun. So, they will like something catchy like chic wedding theme. There have to be vibrant details, metallic centrepieces and other sequin accents.

Taurus

Taureans are grounded and nature lovers which make them like a beautiful outdoor garden wedding. They would like to make their wedding serene with some roses and fairy lights.

Gemini

A bohemian wedding is just for Gemini brides and grooms. They are adaptable, lively and want everything to be fun. So, a chic boho wedding theme with lights would be perfect for them.

Cancer

Cancerians love traditional and vintage things. So, they may opt for a vintage wedding theme. There will be catchy traditional décor styles to enhance the entire theme. Apart from that, they also like to make it more intimate.

Leo

Leo people are vivacious and creative. They want to stand out in the crowd and impress everyone with their wedding theme décor. So, a trendy wedding theme would be best for them. From their wedding décor to menu selection to wedding attire, everything can be trendy.

Virgo

These people are always concerned about every small detail. They make great hosts who will arrange the occasion properly without any mistake. Their best theme would be a modern hotel wedding with chic and contemporary elements.

Libra

Libra is one of the most peaceful zodiac signs who love harmony and balance. So, they would love a forest wedding with natural elements.

Scorpio

A backyard wedding is great for Scorpion brides and grooms. They like to maintain their privacy in life. So, intimate wedding at the backyard of their abode is perfect for them.

Sagittarius

Sagis are the biggest explorers. They want to experience new things always and have fun. They don’t like to get bored and want to travel a lot. So, their best wedding theme would be a destination-themed wedding. They can explore a new place while taking vows.

Capricorn

These people are more into traditional things. So, they will love a classic wedding with all classic and earthy elements. You may find a Capricorn bride getting married in her mother’s wedding attire.

Aquarius

Eccentric, free-spirited, explorer, etc. are some of the words that describe an Aquarius well. Their wedding theme would be whimsical. They don’t like to stick to a particular theme. They may incorporate a large lounge area to the venue along with some vintage details as they want their guests to chill.

Pisces

Pisceans are profoundly romantic persons so they may opt a water-themed décor. So, a beach wedding is the best for them.

