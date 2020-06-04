Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: Having reptiles as pets to her tattoos; Check out these facts about the star

1 / 10

Check out these facts about the Maleficent actor

Angelina Jolie turns 45 today and as we know this fact is just as surprising to you as it is to us given her stunning personality and beauty. Angelina is now not only an actor but a filmmaker, and humanitarian as well. Born in the year 1975 to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina surely had acting running in her blood. She began to model and perform as a child actor alongside her father in Lookin 'to Get Out in 1982, but it wasn't until her first big role in Hackers that she became popular. She had mesmerized the audience with her Oscar-winning role in Woman, Interrupted in 1999. Her films often received mixed reviews but she was still applauded for her performance. She made her directorial debut with the Land of Blood and Honey in 2011. She also began to volunteer with charitable causes. Angelina became a humanitarian when she became a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees The mother of 6 has her work and personal life balanced. Angelina with her determination and perseverance went on her path to the heights of achievement. She lives according to her rules and has won the reputation of becoming one of Hollywood's most prominent personalities. Today we have some interesting facts about the stunning and one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Hollywood. Check them out.

Photo Credit : getty images