Battle of sageuk: Shin Ye Eun’s The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and Woo Do Hwan’s Joseon Lawyer, who will win?

Korean period dramas have always been fan favourites thanks to their many star-studded cast lineups, intricate storylines, beautiful landscapes, attention to detail in the costumes and the language as well as the homely feeling of the shows. Two such sageuks are set to hit the screens soon and a viewership battle is likely to follow. Here’s what we know.

Premiere Date: March 20

Cast: Shin Ye Eun, Ryeoun, Kang Hoon, Jung Gun Joo

Plot: The manager of a guest house comes across three men while on her hunt for a royal. Her relationships with them, the camaraderie built and more are expected on the show.

Genre: Saeguk/ Historical, Mystery, Romance, Drama

Where to watch: SBS

As the drama premieres today, a lot of attention is being paid to the chemistry between lead character Yoon Dan Oh (Shin Ye Eun) and the three male characters of the story, Kang San (Ryeoun), Jung Yu Ha (Jung Gun Joo) and Kim Shi Yeol (Kang Hoon). A lot of romance, jealousy, and unexpected brotherhood is anticipated from the drama. The mystery angle of having to find a royal family member and how the three will help Yoon Dan Oh will be interesting to watch.

Joseon Lawyer/ Joseon Attorney

Premiere Date: March 31

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Bona, Cha Hakyeon

Plot: A boy grows up to be a lawyer with ill intentions at the start, devising his cases and favouring them according to his clients. He aims for avenging his parents’ death.

Genre: Saeguk/ Historical, Romance, Legal, Revenge

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: MBC

Woo Do Hwan as Kang Han Soo marks the actor’s return to the acting scene following the completion of his military enlistment. The story places him as the bad guy originally only to turn ethical and truthful, also further introducing him to an honest princess who is looking for her own revenge. Their premise gives way to a lot of romance in between legal troubles as they manoeuvre an unkind world on their own terms.

While the settings could appear similar at the start owing to the nature of the mysterious hunt, we hope the two shows progress differently. Romance may be the obvious tying angle alongside two hot-headed male leads but we are hoping for some uniqueness with both programs.

