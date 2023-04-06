BLACKPINK gears up for headlining Coachella 2023; Lisa shares behind-the-scenes snap

BLACKPINK, one of the biggest names in K-pop, is gearing up for their highly anticipated headlining performance at Coachella 2023. Fans all over the world are eagerly awaiting their chance to see the quartet take the stage and deliver a show-stopping performance. Lisa shared an exciting behind-the-scenes snap that gives a glimpse of what’s to come.

The first group to headline Coachella

The Korean pop phenomenon, known as the Korean wave or Hallyu, has opened the doors for K-pop groups to perform at one of the world's most prestigious music festivals, Coachella. EPIK HIGH was the first Kpop act to receive an official invitation in 2016, and they were reinvited in 2020. However, their performance was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kpop group aespa and 2NE1 also performed at Coachella in 2022, thanks to 88rising invitations.

BLACKPINK made history as the first-ever K-pop girl group to be officially invited to perform at Coachella. In 2019, BLACKPINK made their debut at the festival and delivered a magnificent performance that included their hit songs such as DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love. The legendary K-pop girl group has once again made history by becoming the first K-pop group to be officially added to the Coachella lineup of headline performers.

BLACKPINK headlining announcemnet

The announcement of BLACKPINK’s headlining performance at Coachella 2023 has been met with a lot of excitement and anticipation. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the chance to see the group perform live, and their upcoming performance at Coachella is sure to be one of the biggest events of the year. BLACKPINK will be the second group headliner, performing on Saturday, April 15 and 22, 2023, according to the announcement.

Lisa, one of the members of BLACKPINK, recently shared a behind-the-scenes snap on social media, which has only added to the excitement surrounding their upcoming performance. The photo features member Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo standing on stage preparing for the show, while the photo has been taken from the back. Lisa captioned the picture “Who’s ready for Coachella?”

BLACKPINK’s Rise to Fame

BLACKPINK has been making waves in the music industry since their debut in 2016, and they’ve only continued to rise in popularity over the years. Their electrifying performances, catchy music, and unique style have won them millions of fans all over the world. With their upcoming headlining performance at Coachella 2023, the group is sure to make an even bigger impact on the global music scene.

Advertisement

As BLACKPINK prepares for their upcoming performance, fans are eagerly speculating about what they can expect from the group. Will they debut new music? Will they perform some of their biggest hits? Whatever the case may be, it’s sure to be an unforgettable performance that fans won’t want to miss.

With Lisa’s recent behind-the-scenes snap, fans have been given a small glimpse of how the members are working hard and preparing for the stage, and excitement for the performance is at an all-time high. Stay tuned for more details and updates about BLACKPINK’s upcoming performance at Coachella 2023!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS fans rejoice as J-Hope's BT21 character Mang finally reveals its true identity