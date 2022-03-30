BTS’ J-Hope recovers from COVID-19; Jungkook reassures of his health from quarantine

BTS’ J-Hope has recovered from COVID-19. BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement on March 30 at 6 am IST, sharing the news. According to the statement, J-Hope’s quarantine has ended as of March 30 following his full recovery from the virus. The BTS member is scheduled to depart South Korea to participate in the Grammy Awards activities, and it has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding the same, according to the quarantine authorities.

Prior to this official statement, J-Hope personally took to the global fan community and interaction platform Weverse to reassure ARMYs. In his post, the BTS member shared, “You all were worried right?? I'm quite okay!!! Since I ate well~ and slept well~ during the quarantine period, I'm getting better quickly hehe!!! It wasn't a small worry because I tested positive at a time that is important due to various things..”

He continued, “As it was a situation that had already happened, I think I spent the quarantine time thinking that 'let's eat well and rest well! and recover quickly, and let's show my best self!' Above everything, I was concerned that the fans (you all) would be worried a lot!!! I'm sorry that I'm sending you my greetings only now, and now that the quarantine is over! I'll check accordingly with the procedures and rejoin quickly!!! ARMYs as well, during these days where the situation is different, take care of your health well and don't get sick!!!!!!!!!! Heart ppyong”

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29, after arriving in Las Vegas earlier than his fellow members in order to check on something in relation to the group’s Grammy Awards performance. Jungkook then took to his Instagram account, saying, “I’m doing alright, this is not a big deal.”

Soon after, BTS’ youngest member shared another update to his personal Instagram account, leaving ARMYs with smiles on their faces. While in self-quarantine, Jungkook uploaded a video talking to ARMYs, saying, “Everyone, I’m doing well. So that my body doesn’t feel heavy, I’m continuing to move around. I’m eating and laying down, eating and laying down, so I’m worried that I’m going to gain weight. Anyways, I’m taking care of myself well so don’t worry too much! Let’s meet soon. Leggo!”

Following this, Jungkook ended the video by dancing, prompting fellow BTS member V to comment, “Look at those those those dance moves. Corona lost to Jungkookie. I wasn't able to move a single bit.”

As the quarantine period in the US has been shortened to 5 days, fans are holding out hope for all seven members of BTS to stand together on the Grammy Awards stage on April 4.

