Disney Plus lineup: BLACKPINK's Jisoo's 'Snowdrop', Kang Daniel's 'Our Police Class' & more

K-drama lovers, we have some amazing news for you! Disney Plus is launching in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan this November and has finally confirmed its full first lineup of original and exclusive content. As a part of its content and development expansion in the Asia-Pacific, Disney Plus plans on creating over 50 original, locally-made productions by 2023.

In addition to locally-made Disney Plus-originals, the streaming service will be partnering with local broadcasting stations to distribute much-awaited new dramas to international audiences. BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop', 'Running Man: The One Having Fun is Above the One Running' (working title) starring Kim Jong Kook, Ji Suk Jin, HaHa. This spin-off series will involve three original 'Running Man' cast members as they invite various guests to participate in all-new games. 'Our Police Class' starring Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin in lead roles.

'Grid' starring Seo Kang Joon and Lee Si Young, 'Kiss Six Sense' starring Yoon Kye Sang, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Ji Suk, 'Moving' starring Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong and 'BLACKPINK: The Movie' (simultaneously premiering in theatres and via Disney Plus).

Disney Plus is an online streaming service that provides movie and TV programming content from Disney's six core brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. It has an extensive library of content, from long-time favourite Disney movies and TV shows to the latest releases from Walt Disney Studios, and productions from ABC, 20th Century Television, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures through star brands. It will be launched in Korea on November 12th.

