Emmys 2021: Sima Taparia's controversial reality show Indian Matchmaking loses out to Ru Paul's Drag Race.

After a year of indecisiveness, the Emmys 2021 were held in person and saw all the mega Hollywood stars descend on the red carpet. From Kate Winslet to Jason Sudeikis, the Emmys red carpet and award show was an exciting watch. While The Crown starring Olivia Colman and Tobias Menezes swept the awards night, Ted Lasso was not too far behind.

The Emmy nominations were announced a few weeks ago and there was much chatter after Netflix's controversial reality show Indian Matchmaking was nominated in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Programme category. Created by Smriti Mundhra and starring Sima Taparia, the reality show revolved around Indian and NRI families looking for a suitable match.

While it led to debates on how the show was reinforcing long-fought prejudices, it was also the center of all jokes. The show's nomination definitely surprised many. While Indian Matchmaking has been renewed for season two, Smriti Mundhra's show did not win the Emmy this.

In the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Programme category, Indian Matchmaking was nominated alongside Disney's Becoming, Below Deck, Selling Sunset and Ru Paul's Drag Race. Beating out 4 other contestants, makers of the highly popular show Ru Paul's Drag Race took home the Emmy.

Indian Matchmaking is set to release season two. However, the pandemic seems to have played spoilsport and fans may not get the sequel this year. The first season of Indian Matchmaking had released in July 2020.

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2021: Royal family, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview ROASTED in opening monologue