ENHYPEN announce their 2nd fan meeting in celebration of their first debut anniversary on THIS date

On November 2, ENHYPEN took to their official Twitter to announce their upcoming fan meeting '2021 ENHYPEN [EN-CONNECT: COMPANION]'. This will mark the group's second fan meeting, nine months after their first one, and it will be in celebration of their first debut anniversary. The fan meeting is scheduled to take place on November 19 and 20.

The septet unveiled a charming poster, similar to an airport lounge with a board announcing important milestone events in ENHYPEN and ENGENEs lives! The unveiled poster for the fan meeting event reveals the journey taken by the ENHYPEN members and their global fans, ENGENEs since the beginning, showing keywords such as CONNECT DAY on September 18, ENGENE DAY on October 9, BORDER: DAY ONE on November 30, EN-CONNECT Feb 6 and 7, BORDER: CARNIVAL on April 26, BORDER: HAKANAI on July 6, DIMENSION: DILEMMA on October 12 and finally, EN CONNECT: COMPANION on November 19 and 20.

ENHYPEN's upcoming fan meeting will take place in person at KBS's Arena Hall, and will be streamed online as well. More information on the offline and online live stream of the fan meeting event will be made available on Weverse.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s first studio album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' debuted at number 11 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, it's weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

