EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's reaction to Breathe: Into The Shadows trailer

Abhishek Bachchan forays into the digital world with Breathe: Into The Shadows, an Amazon Original series. The trailer for the series has already received lots of love with Abhishek receiving lots of adulation for his strong performance among others. Jr Bachchan also completed two decades in the industry. In an exclusive chat, we asked Abhishek about the show, and how did his family including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan react to the trailer.

Abhishek candidly shared that while Aishwarya had an "emotional" reaction to it, his parents are looking forward to watching the whole series, which goes live on July 10 that is tomorrow. He said, "Everyone in the family liked it. Aishwarya had a very emotional reaction to it, she saw it a couple of weeks ago. My father and the rest of the family have really liked it and are excited about it. I think I that when a member of your family is coming up with some work emotions will override their professional ability to judge it professionally, but everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing it."

More, we asked him whom does he see when he sees Avinash as a character from a third-person's perspective. To this, Abhishek admitted that this was a very challenging role. "It has been a character which has been very challenging for me, and a character which I thoroughly enjoyed doing. It was tough work, a character that has so many complexities, so many layers. It was exciting to play. It is very difficult to answer if I see Avi as a character or a murderer."

Breathe Into The Shadows which also stars Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh will explore the lengths to which a father can go to protect his daughter.

