EXCLUSIVE: Mallika Sherawat on why she has never worked with an A list hero: 'I said I will not compromise'

Mallika Sherawat, who was recently seen in Nakaab, opened up to Pinkvilla on the reason why she has lost out on certain roles in the past. “The only reason I have lost out on roles is because I refused to give in to male actors, big stars who wanted certain things from me, who wanted me to compromise. You know I come from Haryana, I have a lot of self respect, and a lot of pride. I said I will not compromise. I don’t need to be in your big movies, that’s why till date I have never acted with any A lister male hero, and besides that I have survived, and that itself is a testimony,” revealed Mallika.

What suggestions would she like to give to aspiring actors who come to Mumbai to be a part of the industry? “I would like to tell all these girls and boys, because it's no different for boys, that never compromise on your principles. Nobody is going to invest hundreds of crores just because you have compromised, nobody is going to do it. They will use you and trash you. You stand your ground, have faith in your talent, have confidence in your talent, and don’t lose your self respect, it’s not worth it,” says the actress.

Has Mallika ever faced casting couch herself? “I haven’t faced it directly... My rise to stardom, I was very lucky, it was very easy. I came to Mumbai, I got Khwahish and Murder. I didn’t have to struggle much. But after the movies, because Murder was such a bold movie, and that kind of a bold image was established, a lot of male actors started taking a lot of liberties with me, and they said if you can be so bold onscreen, so you can be bold with us in person also. They did not differentiate between the onscreen and offscreen persona, so that is where I faced a lot of difficult situations, because I am a very strong woman, and I would tell the male actor, ‘I am sorry, I am not going to compromise’. I haven’t come to Bollywood to compromise, I have come here to make a career. That’s why they have never worked with me,” states Mallika.

