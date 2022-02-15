5 Marvel character cameos we wish to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Cameo rumors about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are circulating, resulting in a growing list of prospective character appearances using the multiverse. The multiverse has become a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result of the Avengers meddling with time travel in Avengers: Endgame. However, the new trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises a wild voyage across Marvel's newly forming multiverse, as the titular Master of the Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatch) joins forces with the newly christened Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to save their reality from being ripped apart.

With the recent blockbuster success of the multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought back popular characters from previous Marvel series, fans have come to anticipate similar pre-MCU appearances in the next Doctor Strange sequel. With so many characters to pick from, there are certain past renditions of legendary Marvel heroes that we are longing to see on the big screen one final time. Below are 5 Marvel characters we wish to see in the upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

Hugh Jackman's comeback as Wolverine for an MCU cameo in Doctor Strange 2 has been the subject of several theories. Jackman portrayed the adamantium-infused mutant in Fox's X-Men series for over two decades. He's already said that he'd be open to reprising the role in the MCU for the appropriate reasons, so Marvel Studios may have persuaded him to return in Phase 4. However, there are contradictory rumours as to whether or not Jackman's Wolverine/Logan is present in Doctor Strange 2's universe.

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)

Tobey Maguire might reprise his role as Peter Parker in Doctor Strange 2 after his comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This has been a persistent rumour since the first No Way Home stories surfaced, as well as when original Spider-Man director Sam Raimi took up Doctor Strange 2. The sequel might provide a chance for them to reconcile in some way, potentially through depicting Peter's life after Spider-Man 3.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Deadpool is a long-overdue addition to the MCU, his sardonic tastes perfectly complementing the general tone of Marvel's largest franchise. Whether or not the Merc With A Mouth appears in Doctor Strange 2, fans may be confident that he will make his MCU debut in the near future.

Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

The multiverse has long been a common fan theory for how mutants may be brought into the MCU, making it simple to include an appearance from the original Professor X, possibly as a means to bring in a new generation of mutants. In fact, a visit by Professor X may be the ideal method to prepare audiences for the mutant mayhem that is on the horizon in the MCU.

Jean Grey (Sophie Turner)

After Famke Jansen portrayed her in the original Fox X-Men trilogy, Sophie Turner takes up the character in 2017's X-Men: Apocalypse. If Sophie Turner's Jean Grey is the same one from Fox's X-Men trilogy, her reappearance might clarify what happened to her after Dark Phoenix's finale or possibly set her up to be the MCU's version of the Omega-level mutant.

