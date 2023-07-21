American Horror Story: Fans threaten to boycott upcoming season after Kim Kardashian's teaser reveal

Kim Kardashian is gearing up for the upcoming season of American Horror Story. Fans threaten to boycott the upcoming movie after the teaser video.

American Horror Story
American Horror Story: Fans threaten to boycott upcoming season after Kim Kardashian's teaser reveal

The teaser of American Horror Story starring Kim Kardashian was released. In the upcoming season of American Horror Story, Kim is prepared to embrace her inner freak. In the eerie video, Kardashian is seen cradling what appears to be a newborn while sporting a long blonde wig and a black outfit. Rock-a-bye Baby’s twisted remix can be heard playing in the background, as identical figures dance menacingly. In addition, viewers get a glimpse of Cara Delevingne and AHS alumna Emma Roberts. 

Fans Reaction to the first look of Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story

Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim were introduced in the teaser. Fans were rather surprised to see The Kardashians star participate, and some even threatened to boycott the program as a consequence, even though AHS is no stranger to having prominent guests, such as Lady Gaga. Many viewers were dissatisfied with Kim's participation in the show and took to social media to express their opinions.

One person wrote: "You had me until I saw Kim Kardashian. Now forget it. No, thank you. Next!" A second added: "Finally looks more old-school AHS but still disappointed about K Kardashian getting a part.” The third person said, "Sorry, adding @KimKardashian to the cast after the disaster that was last season is enough for me to finally jump off the bandwagon." And the final one only stated, "Lost me at Kim ngl."

Some fans, however, were ecstatic to see Kim in the picture. One of them said, "Oh Kim looks so good in the AHS promo."

What to expect from Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story?

The teaser, in typical American Horror Story form, exudes a generally ominous feeling that prepares viewers for what to anticipate from the anthology when new episodes are released. Anna is described as believing she is still pregnant in the novel on which AHS: Delicate is based, despite the fact that the doctor has informed her that she has suffered a miscarriage. As the synopsis teases, she can still "feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it's taking on her weakening body." 

Meanwhile, in American Horror Story Delicate, Emma Roberts makes a comeback to the series after a four-year absence. She has previously starred in the films 1984, Coven, Freak Show, Cult, and Freak Show.

FAQs

Is Kim Kardashian in American horror stories?
Kim Kardashian Stars in Sinister 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Teaser. The reality TV mogul is set to star in the twelfth installment of the Emmy-winning horror anthology series.
What is AHS season 12 about?
American Horror Story: Delicate is the first season of the anthology series to adapt a book, Delicate Condition by author Danielle Valentine. The novel follows an actress named Anna Alcott, who is convinced someone is trying to prevent her from conceiving a child.
Who is the female serial killer in AHS?
Aileen Wuornos
