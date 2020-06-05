Baeksang Arts Awards 2020: 56th annual ceremony adopts social distancing to hint the future of awards show

Baeksang Arts Awards 2020: Amid the Coronavirus crisis, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony adopted social distancing for their seating arrangements. Photos reveal the stars were seated the stars far from each other.

Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 aka 56th Baeksang Arts Awards followed 56th Grand Bell Awards' footsteps for their seating arrangement. The prestigious awards show, dubbed as the Oscars of 2020, hosted its annual awards show at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo Gu of Gyeonggi Province on June 5. The organisers are taking all precautionary measures to prevent from COVID-19 infecting or spreading at the venue. The award show organisers previously announced they were not hosting audiences.

Now, pictures from the event reveal the stars have been seated far from each other to practice social distancing. The seating arrangement covers almost the whole venue. There are equally measured rows divided across the room and chairs are laid on these lines to make sure that there is equal distance between the celebrities attending the awards show. While Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum hosted the event, Han So Hee, Hyun Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Park Seo Joon, and many more sat in the audience.

Check out the pictures here:

The photo also reveals that the crew managing the awards show wore masks throughout the event. A few celebrities also stepped on the red carpet sporting a mask before they made their way to the awards show. These photos set an example of how awards could appear in the near future if the virus spread isn't curbed.

What do you think of the social distancing measures taken at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List: Itaewon Class' Kim Da Mi and Crash Landing on You's Seo Ji Hye win big

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×