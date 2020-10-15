Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners List: Billie Eilish wins Top Billboard 200 Album at BBMAs
Music lovers will definitely be awake in the wee hours of the morning to catch up on the currently being held Billboard Music Awards 2020. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the prestigious music ceremony is being hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As for the nominations, leading the pack with a staggering 16 nominations is everyone's favourite Post Malone.
Following him with 13 nominations is Lil Nas X while Khalid and Billie Eilish have 12 nominations each. As for BTS, the septet has been nominated for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group. Winning the first award of the night was Billie herself as she took home the trophy for Top 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? beating the likes of Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, Khalid's Free Spirit, Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding and Taylor Swift's Lover.
Here's the full winners list from Billboard Music Awards 2020:
Top Artist:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X *WINNERS*
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist:
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? *WINNER*
Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
Khalid - Free Spirit
Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift - Lover
Top Soundtrack:
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt by Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé - Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber - Changes
Chris Brown - Indigo
Khalid - Free Spirit
Summer Walker - Over It
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby - Kirk
Juice WRLD - Death Race For Love
Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding
Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug - So Much Fun
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown - Experiment
Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris - Girl
Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers - III
Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
Tool - Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin & Bad Bunny - Oasis
Farruko - Gangalee
Maluma - 11:11
Romeo Santos - Utopía
Sech - Sueños
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii - Tim
The Chainsmokers - World War Joy
Illenium - Ascend
Marshmello - Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Alan Walker - Different World
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music - Victory: Recorded Live
Casting Crowns - Only Jesus
Hillsong United - People
Skillet - Victorious
Kanye West - Jesus is King
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin - Long Live Love
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers - Goshen
William McDowell - The Cry: A Live Worship Experience
Sunday Service Choir - Jesus Is Born
Kanye West - Jesus is King
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Lil Tecca - Ran$om
Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Blake Shelton - God’s Country
Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Khalid - Talk
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita
Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance
Doja Cat & Tyga - Juicy
Khalid - Talk
Lizzo - Good As Hell
The Weeknd - Heartless
Top Rap Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Lil Tecca - Ran$om
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Post Malone - Wow.
Top Country Song:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours
Maren Morris - The Bones
Old Dominion - One Man Band
Blake Shelton - God’s Country
Morgan Wallen - Whiskey Glasses
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons - Bad Liar
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker - I Think I’m Okay
Panic! At The Disco - Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Twenty One Pilots - Chlorine
Twenty One Pilots - The Hype
Top Latin Song:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin - China
Bad Bunny & Tainy - Callaita
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - Con Calma
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny - No Me Conoce
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA - Otro Trago
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin - Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee - Close To Me
Illenium & Jon Bellion - Good Things Fall Apart
Kygo x Whitney Houston - Higher Love
Marshmello ft. Chvrches - Here With Me
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser - Raise A Hallelujah
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West - Nobody
Lauren Daigle - Rescue
For King & Country - God Only Knows
Kanye West - Follow God
Top Gospel Song:
Kirk Franklin - Love Theory
Kanye West - Closed on Sunday
Kanye West - Follow God
Kanye West - On God
Kanye West - Selah