Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners List: Billie Eilish wins Top Billboard 200 Album at BBMAs

The time has come for the Billboard Music Awards 2020 and we couldn't be more excited. Find out who the big winners were at the prestigious music ceremony below.

Music lovers will definitely be awake in the wee hours of the morning to catch up on the currently being held Billboard Music Awards 2020. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the prestigious music ceremony is being hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As for the nominations, leading the pack with a staggering 16 nominations is everyone's favourite Post Malone.

Following him with 13 nominations is Lil Nas X while Khalid and Billie Eilish have 12 nominations each. As for BTS, the septet has been nominated for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group. Winning the first award of the night was Billie herself as she took home the trophy for Top 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? beating the likes of Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, Khalid's Free Spirit, Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding and Taylor Swift's Lover.

Here's the full winners list from Billboard Music Awards 2020:

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X *WINNERS*

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? *WINNER*

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next

Khalid - Free Spirit

Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift - Lover

Top Soundtrack:

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé - Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber - Changes

Chris Brown - Indigo

Khalid - Free Spirit

Summer Walker - Over It

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby - Kirk

Juice WRLD - Death Race For Love

Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug - So Much Fun

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown - Experiment

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris - Girl

Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers - III

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Tool - Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny - Oasis

Farruko - Gangalee

Maluma - 11:11

Romeo Santos - Utopía

Sech - Sueños

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii - Tim

The Chainsmokers - World War Joy

Illenium - Ascend

Marshmello - Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Alan Walker - Different World

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music - Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns - Only Jesus

Hillsong United - People

Skillet - Victorious

Kanye West - Jesus is King

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin - Long Live Love

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers - Goshen

William McDowell - The Cry: A Live Worship Experience

Sunday Service Choir - Jesus Is Born

Kanye West - Jesus is King

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Lil Tecca - Ran$om

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Blake Shelton - God’s Country

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Khalid - Talk

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance

Doja Cat & Tyga - Juicy

Khalid - Talk

Lizzo - Good As Hell

The Weeknd - Heartless

Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Lil Tecca - Ran$om

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Post Malone - Wow.

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours

Maren Morris - The Bones

Old Dominion - One Man Band

Blake Shelton - God’s Country

Morgan Wallen - Whiskey Glasses

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons - Bad Liar

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker - I Think I’m Okay

Panic! At The Disco - Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Twenty One Pilots - Chlorine

Twenty One Pilots - The Hype

Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin - China

Bad Bunny & Tainy - Callaita

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - Con Calma

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny - No Me Conoce

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA - Otro Trago

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin - Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee - Close To Me

Illenium & Jon Bellion - Good Things Fall Apart

Kygo x Whitney Houston - Higher Love

Marshmello ft. Chvrches - Here With Me

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser - Raise A Hallelujah

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West - Nobody

Lauren Daigle - Rescue

For King & Country - God Only Knows

Kanye West - Follow God

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin - Love Theory

Kanye West - Closed on Sunday

Kanye West - Follow God

Kanye West - On God

Kanye West - Selah

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Billboard

Share your comment ×