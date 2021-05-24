  1. Home
Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Weeknd, BTS, Taylor Swift and Pop Smoke amongst the BIG achievers

As The Weeknd leads the pack with a staggering 16 nominations, find out which artists took home the top honours at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Check out the full winners' list below.
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: May 24, 2021 09:03 am
Billboard Music Awards 2021 is taking place today, i.e. May 24, IST The Weeknd is the most nominated artist (16) at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.
It's time to celebrate the crème de la crème of the music industry from the year gone by as the Billboard Music Awards 2021 is currently underway with Nick Jonas as the host. With Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles as the chosen venue, BBMAs 2021 is the first award ceremony that is taking place live since COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in the US.

With celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kathryn Hahn, Cynthia Erivo and Henry Golding amongst many others picked as presenters, we can expect some sensational performances from the likes of The Weeknd (TBA), BTS (Butter debut performance), Marshmello x Jonas Brothers (Leave Before You Love Me and Medley) and Pink amongst several others. Speaking of The Weeknd, after his undeserved total snub at the Grammys 2021, a statement was made with his massive 16 BBMAs 2021 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top R&B Album and Top Hot 100 Song, making him the most nominated artist.

Check out the complete winners' list from Billboard Music Awards 2021 below:

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke *WINNER*
Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift *WINNER*

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
BTS *WINNER*
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift *WINNER*

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Drake *WINNER*
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber
BTS *WINNER*
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER*
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat *WINNER*
SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke *WINNER*

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke *WINNER*

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*
Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen *WINNER*

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen *WINNER*

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett *WINNER*
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*
Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny *WINNER*
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER*
J Balvin
Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G
Karol G *WINNER*
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado *WINNER*
Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga *WINNER*
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship *WINNER*
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West *WINNER*

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die
Lil Baby — My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars — Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift — folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko — Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Slime & B
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd — After Hours *WINNER*

Top Rap Album

DaBaby — Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke — Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon *WINNER*

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett — Goldmine
Sam Hunt — Southside
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
Carrie Underwood — My Gift
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album *WINNER*

Top Rock Album

AC/DC — Power Up
Miley Cyrus — Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals — Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly — Tickets to My Downfall *WINNER*
Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA — Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny — Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG *WINNER*
J Balvin — Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake — Carte Blanche
Gryffin — Gravity
Kygo — Golden Hour
Lady Gaga — Chromatica *WINNER*
Kylie Minogue — Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music — Peace
Elevation Worship — Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood — My Gift *WINNER*
We The Kingdom — Holy Water
Zach Williams — Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne — I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 *WINNER*
Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard — Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR *WINNER*
Future ft. Drake — Life Is Good
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
BTS — Dynamite *WINNER*
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles — Adore You
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope *WINNER*
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — B.S.
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — Intentions
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
Doja Cat — Say So
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean — Got What I Got
Gabby Barrett —I Hope *WINNER*
Lee Brice — One of Them Girls
Morgan Wallen — Chasin’ You
Morgan Wallen — More Than My Hometown

Top Rock Song

AJR — Bang! *WINNER*
All Time Low ft. blackbear — Monsters
Glass Animals — Heat Waves
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — my ex’s best friend
twenty one pilots — Level of Concern

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny — Yo Perreo Sola
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — Dákiti *WINNER*
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Maluma & The Weeknd — Hawái
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — Caramelo

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga — Stupid Love
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain on Me
SAINt JHN — Roses (Imanbek Remix) *WINNER*
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — ily (i love you baby)
Topic & A7S — Breaking Me

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — Graves Into Gardens *WINNER*
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — TOGETHER
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — Famous For (I Believe)
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — There Was Jesus

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne — Speak To Me
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Movin’ On
Marvin Sapp — Thank You For It All
Tye Tribbett — We Gon’ Be Alright
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — Wash Us In The Blood  *WINNER*

Billboard Icon Award

Pink

Artist of the Decade

Drake

Change Maker Award

Trae tha Truth

Congratulations to the winners!

ALSO READ: Grammys 2021 Winners: Beyoncé makes Grammy history with 28th win; Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish & H.E.R. triumph

What did you think of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Billboard,Getty Images

