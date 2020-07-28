  1. Home
BTS: Jungkook drops cover of Justin Bieber's 10000 hours only to delete it in minutes but ARMY saves the day

BTS member Jungkook released a small snippet of his 10000 hours cover. The song is originally sung by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber.
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2020 09:15 am
BTS: Jungkook drops cover of Justin Bieber's 10000 hours only to delete it in minutes but ARMY saves the dayBTS: Jungkook drops cover of Justin Bieber's 10000 hours only to delete it in minutes but ARMY saves the day
It is no secret that BTS member Jungkook likes Justin Bieber. The singer has shown his support towards the Canadian singer from time to time while Justin has reciprocated the same. As the support continues, JK decided to cover one of Justin's songs and leave the ARMY begging for more. The singer took to Twitter, via BTS' @BTS_twt account, and dropped a snippet of the 10000 hours cover. The original song sees Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber work their magic on it. 

Although JK wasn't visible on the screen, his voice was enough to make the ARMY excited. The Your Eyes Tell hitmaker is heard singing the initial few lyrics of the song. Jungkook sang, "I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more / Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours / And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try / If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life / I'm gonna love you". The singer shared the video with the caption, "10000 hours" with a purple heart emoji. The cover lasted a little short of a minute but it was enough to cause a frenzy online. The singer quickly deleted the cover. But you a few ARMY members saved the version for those who missed it. 

Check out the song and a few reactions below: 

Don't you think it's about time JB and JK collaborated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Jungkook's new cover comes just a few months after he dropped the cover of Lauv's Never Not. Check it out here: BTS singer Jungkook covers 'Never Not' & it fetches over 1 million views on Twitter in 10 minutes

