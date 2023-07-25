Claim to Fame season 2: Who is Monay related to? Here's everything we know about reality show contestant

Season two of reality television show Claim to Fame is currently airing and the competitive series has netizens hooked as they try to figure out alongside the contestants which one of them is related to which celebrity. Monay is one of the many contestants of the season and here's what we know about her including which public figure she is related to.

Claim to Fame season 2: Who is Monay related to?

While Monay had all of the contestants convinced that she is comedian Steve Harvey's daughter, a new Wine Room puzzle clue has now revealed that she's related to some other comedian and actor. While she attempts to ensure that nobody knows who she is connected to, here's the truth about which public figure she has a familial relationship with.

ALSO READ: Claim to Fame 2: When did new season of reality series air? Here's where to watch show hosted by Kevin Jonas

Monay is the daughter of comedian and actor JB Smoove. Her real name is Jerrica Brooks which is quite similar to her father whose real name is Jerry Angelo Brooks. The Emmy Award-winning actor is the celebrity Monay is related to and none of the contestants have been able to figure it out. Carly pointed out that Monay looked like host Steve Harvey.

How do the clues refer to Monay's Claim to Fame?

She also brought attention to the 'Family is everything' clue mark which she thought was a reference to Family Feud, the popular show Harvey hosts. But in episode five, when Gabriel pulled out Monay's Wine Room clue, everyone realized they were making the wrong guess. Here's how she tricked the others into going the wrong path. During episode one's two truths and one lie game, this is what Money decided to reveal to her fellow contestants.

She said her celebrity relative is her father, who is an athlete and has won an Emmy. The lie in this statement was the athlete mention but the other two were truths. Because Monay's team lost during the episode 3 challenge, her headshot details were revealed which included a pink lock choker, a fedora, and a cloud with a lightning bolt. During episode five's Wine Room puzzle clue reveal, these are the symbols Gabriel found and tried to decipher.

The clues included a calendar with a red circle around Saturday, a sleepy crescent moon, a satellite, an ampersand, a car jumping a curb, a pointing finger pointing, a comedy mask, and a person with arms raised. Though Gabriel figured out Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm, he was not able to decipher which comedian has been on both shows.

Advertisement

Claim to Fame season 2 as of now

As of now, season two has revealed five contestants and their celebrity connections. Carly is Tom Hanks' niece, Travis is Neil deGrasse Tyson's son, Jane is Dolly Parton's niece, Shayne is Eddie Murphy's daughter, and Cole is Alicia Keys' half-brother. Claim to Fame airs every Monday on ABC and streams on Hulu. Season two premiered on June 26, 2023.

ALSO READ: Claim to Fame Season 2: Here's more to know about each contestant’s celebrity relative