Fast and Furious 10: Jason Momoa to join Vin Diesel in upcoming movie, reportedly will play a villain

Jason Momoa is confirmed to join Vin Diesel and the rest of the star-studded ensemble cast in Fast & Furious 10 as a working title. While storyline specifics are being kept under wraps, the Aquaman star might play one of the film's antagonists, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin Lin, who last directed F9: The Fast Saga in 2021, is back in the director's chair. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and Sung Kang return for the tenth edition, as per THR. Charlize Theron, who initially featured in The Fate of the Furious in 2008 and returned for F9, is also anticipated to return. However, Diesel wanted Dwayne Johnson, who participated in the fifth through eighth films, as well as the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, to return to the series after missing F9, and courted him both personally and publicly, the latter via social media.

Following an Instagram post in November in which Diesel asked for the former WWE star to return, Johnson said in a December interview that there was "no chance" of that happening, labelling Diesel manipulative. The hunt was on for someone who could fit the required quotient of celebrity and brute strength. However, since the screenplay is still under development, it is unknown if Momoa's role is protagonistic or antagonistic, or even both. It's uncertain who else will return for Fast 10, which begins filming this spring. The film is presently scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023, by Universal.

Meanwhile, Momoa finished filming the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, last year and has Slumberland, an epic fantasy based on the early twentieth-century Winsor McCay comic strip, coming out later this year on Netflix.

