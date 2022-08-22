House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock says she 'binged' 8 seasons of GOT in two weeks after bagging the prequel

House of the Dragon premiered its first episode on August 21 and fans seem to have already given the Game of Thrones prequel a green light as they enjoyed returning to the world of the Targaryens in the new show. The prequel's lead stars, Milly Alcock who plays the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra recently opened up in an interview about how she became a fan of GOT.

While speaking to The New York Post, the Australian actress revealed that she had not watched Game of Thrones before coming on board for its prequel. Speaking about how she familiarised herself with the HBO show, she said, "I understood that it was very big and very popular. [After getting cast], I watched it to prepare. I binged the whole 8 seasons in 2 weeks. It was intense, and I quickly became a fan and understood why everyone loved it."

The 22-year-old actress also revealed her reaction to finding out that she had landed the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen who is one of the main characters of the show and said that she was in "shock and disbelief" as she got the call. In the premiere episode of the show, we meet Rhaenyra who is named as the heir to the throne by King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The King chooses his daughter over his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen played by Matt Smith as his successor.

House of the Dragon will be premiering new episodes every week. The first season of the show will consist of ten episodes. The prequel is based on author George R.R. Martin's book, Blood and Fire.

