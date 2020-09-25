Hyun Bin's agency celebrates his 39th birthday with cute childhood snaps proving he was a fashionista as a kid

On account of his 39th birthday today, i.e. September 25, 2020, Hyun Bin's agency treated fans with two adorable childhood snaps which prove that the Crash Landing on You star was quite the fashionista as a kid.

Hyun Bin is amongst the leading K-drama stars who has a very big global fan following as well. While shows like My Lovely Sam Soon and Secret Garden helped establish him as a bonafide, versatile actor, it was his recent outing Crash Landing on You, co-starring Son Ye-jin, that catapulted him into even greater heights of stardom and love from fans.

Today, i.e. September 25, 2020, Hyun Bin celebrates his 39th birthday and as expected, fans from all around the world have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes. Moreover, his agency VAST Entertainment treated fans with two adorable childhood photos of the handsome actor which prove that he was a fashionista from a young age. With the cute bowl haircut, one of the throwback snaps sees baby Hyun Bin pairing an orange and white striped tee with black dungarees while in another, he's worn a red cardigan and a white polo shirt with matching pants.

Check out Hyun Bin's childhood photos to celebrate his 39th birthday below:

Via Soompi's translation, Hyun Bin's agency sweetly wrote as their IG caption, "Happy Birthday Bin! Baby angel Tae-pyung [Hyun Bin’s given name], who’s been stealing hearts since birth with his good looks, grew up into a handsome adult and became actor Hyun Bin, with whom all the living organisms in the entire universe have fallen in love."

We can't get over Hyun Bin's adorableness as baby Bin!

Happy Birthday, Hyun Bin!

When it comes to his future work projects, we will get to see Hyun Bin in Bargaining alongside Ode to My Father star Hwang Jung-min. For the unversed, the upcoming movie is based on the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan with the attempted rescue of 23 kidnapped missionaries.

