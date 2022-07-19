Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez is 'happy' for her and Ben Affleck after their Vegas wedding; Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left everyone surprised as they tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple who got engaged earlier this year got married in a little chapel and details of the same were shared by Lopez in her newsletter. Amid the news of her wedding to Affleck, the singer's ex Alex Rodriguez's reaction was revealed by US Weekly.

Revealing how Rodriguez reacted to the news of JLo's wedding, a source informed US Weekly, "He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with. He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on." Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement last year as they split after four years of dating.

After breaking up with Alex, Jennifer soon got back together with Affleck as the duo rekindled their romance after over 18 years. The couple eventually made their relationship official on her birthday as she shared a cosy snap with him. Another insider also informed US Weekly that Rodriguez has made peace with the way things ended for him and Lopez and "He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best."

As for Lopez and Affleck's wedding, the singer flaunted her stunning ring as she posted a new photo post-wedding on her Instagram where she was seen wrapped up in blankets on the bed in a no make-up look.

