Julia Fox opens up about her relationship with Kanye West: I feel really safe with him

Kanye West and Julia Fox recently made the headlines for their photos together from an outing with Madonna. The duo hasn't been shying away from PDA and recently, Fox opened up about her relationship with Kanye (legally Ye) in a new interview where she spoke about "surrendering" and living in his world and having an instant connection with him.

After first opening about her New York City date with West in an interaction with Interview Magazine, Fox has now spoken to them again about her recent outing with Kanye from Los Angeles. Julia addressed Kanye and her photos that made their way to Madonna's Instagram account and revealed how she invited him. She said, "I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists."

She further also dished out on a few details about her relationship and stated how they had an instant connection. She added, "I just remember being like, ‘I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so f******g miserable that I know that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.’ And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story", via Just Jared.

Amid his romance with Fox, Kanye recently also gave an interview where he spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and also addressed her new romance with Pete Davidson.

