Kanye West ends feud with Soulja Boy over removing his verse from Donda; See Post

Kanye West has taken to his social media platform to share a screenshot from a conversation between him and rapper Soulja Boy. In the screenshot posted, it can be seen that 'Ye' is squashing his feud with Soulja Boy which started when he didn't use the latter's verse in his song Donda and didn't even inform him about the same.

Not just that, in last week's Drink Champs interview, West had revealed the real reason for not using Soulja Boy's verse in his song. He admitted to not having liked his verse and decided to cut it off from Donda. However, it seems like Ye later went ahead to send a text to the rapper as a means to reach out to him for not being able to use his verse.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye texted, to which Soulja Boy replied with, "Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

Soulja had previously taken to a social media live stream to slam Kanye for removing his verse and revealing the reason on Drink Champs interview. Soulja Boy said. "Just ’cause it’s your album don’t mean you get to pick what’s hard. Put it out and let the people decide...That shit was trash. I ain’t even heard the album yet," he said.

However, the two have sorted their differences and are ready to move on.

Kanye's album had many other collabs including Chris Brown, Pusha T, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Baby, Baby Keem, Travis Scott and others.

