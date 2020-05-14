The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun adorably goof around between takes; Watch Video

The King: Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun shared an adorable video from the sets of the show featuring Lee Min Ho.

The King: Eternal Monarch has not been performing as per expectations. The SBS show had high hopes pinned to it. However, the ratings reveal the series hasn't lived up to fans' expectations. While the K Drama struggles to keep up the ratings, it hasn't dampened the spirits of the lead actors Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. The internet is already flooded with numerous BTS videos of the duo on sets of the series. Now, Go Eun shared an adorable video taken during the making of a recent episode.

In the clip, the talented star is seated beside Min Ho. The duo film a scene Go Eun's residence in the Republic of Korea. Min Ho sports the white sweater - which was seen during The King: Eternal Monarch's episode 8 - while Go Eun is in her detective Jung Tae Eul look. The duo breaks into an impromptu dance routine while the camera the crew prepares for the scene.

Check out the adorable moment below:

With eight episodes down, The King: Eternal Monarch is headed towards a new turn in Episode 9. The new episode's trailer was recently released and it hints that Lee Gon and Tae Eul might take their relationship a step ahead. Before you go ahead: SPOILER ALERT!

The new trailer sees the emperor urging the detective to relocate to the Kingdom of Corea. In another portion of the trailer, rumours of the King's wedding spread like wildfire in the Kingdom of Corea. The trailer ends with Lee Gon and Tae-Eun share a kiss at her home.

Watch the video here: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 9 Spoilers: Lee Min Ho sparks wedding rumours as he asks Kim Go Eun to move in

