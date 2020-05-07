Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks break up? Split rumours spark after actor's recent Instagram activity

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks unfollow each other on Instagram and hint at their breakup.

Liam Hemsworth made the headlines after he found love in 23-year-old model Gabriella Brooks post his split with Miley Cyrus. The couple has also been self-quarantining together at Liam's home in Phillip Island but does their recent Instagram activity hint at their break up? Liam and Gabriella have been dating for over 4 months but suddenly the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple made their romance public only recently and this comes as something strange.

Well, after fans noticed that Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks no longer follow each other on social media, it seems like it could be possible that their love story was short-lived, however, neither of the two has officially announced the split. Gabriella was spotted with Liam and his parents on a lunch date in December. As of March, a source had revealed that Liam feels at ease with Gabriella compared to his marriage with Miley Cyrus. Apparently, Liam was also able to move on from his split with Miley after he met Gabriella and everything seemed to be coming in place.

However, Liam and Gabriella's recent Instagram activity has sparked rumours of their breakup. When fans looked up on Instagram, Gabriella could not be found in the list of 239 people whom Liam is following on Instagram. Likewise, Liam's name too isn't there in Gabriella's list of 517 people whom she's following on the photo-sharing platform. Liam Hemsworth and ex-wife Miley Cyrus parted ways last year in August. Meanwhile, Miley is social-distancing along with boyfriend Cody Simpson at her house in L.A.

