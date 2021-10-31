Lizzo dresses up as Baby Yoda for Halloween; Strolls among Hollywood tourists in her UNRECOGNISABLE avatar

Lizzo had the force by her side this Halloween as she dressed up as The Mandalorian's Grogu aka Baby Yoda for the weekend and even surprised tourists as she took a stroll in Hollywood. Taking to Instagram, Lizzo shared photos and videos of herself dressed as baby Yoda. Sharing the same, the singer wrote, "GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD." In one of the amazing videos shared by the 33-year-old singer, she was also seen delivering a surprise performance at a party.

The singer managed to trick everyone as she donned the unrecognisable getup and also clicked selfies with fans. In her big reveal on Instagram, Lizzo wrote, "GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT." She further also joked, "A representative from Grogu's publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*'" in one of her Instagram captions.

Check out Lizzo's post here:

In her getup as Grogu, Lizzo was seen with green body paint along with a long blonde wig with large green ears attached to her head. The singer was dressed in a floor-length tan cloak.

As for her party appearance, Lizzo performed alongside Troye Sivan at Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween party in West Hollywood where she belted out a memorable performance. It's no surprise that Lizzo chose Baby Yoda for her Halloween costume given that she is known to be a massive fan of the character and previously also mentioned that she has the largest collection of Grogu merchandise.

