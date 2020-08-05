MTV Video Music Awards 2020: BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin and more to perform at the event

Korean boy band BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin amongst others are all set to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Scroll down to read all the details about the award ceremony which will be aired live this year!

The first round of performers for the 2020 VMAs has been announced, and let's just say the bar was set high. On Tuesday, August 4, VMA’s official Twitter page confirmed that the much-loved Korean boy band BTS will not only perform at the ceremony this year but will also perform their new single Dynamite for the first time at the award show. This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new song Dynamite, which is set to be released on August 21 along with the track's music video. In addition to BTS, talented musicians like Doja Cat and J Balvin are also slated to perform at the ceremony.

IT’S ABOUT TO GO DOWN@BTS_twt, @DojaCat, and @jbalvin are PERFORMING at the 2020 #VMAs...and we have even more announcements to come. Get ready for the #VMAs August 30 on @MTV pic.twitter.com/uCBvLtg5Rp — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 4, 2020

BTS scored three nominations this year at the VMAs in the Best Choreography, Best Pop and Best K-Pop categories. Doja Cat also scored three nods ahead of the ceremony for Song of the Year, Best Direction for her Say So music video and Push Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, J Balvin is also being recognized by the award show, scoring four nominations this year. The talented artist is nominated three times in the Best Latin category for his work on songs China and Amarillo as well as Qué Pena. He's also up for Best Collaboration for his song with the Black Eyed Peas, RITMO (Bad Boys For Life).

The ceremony is scheduled for August 30 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

