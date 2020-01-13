Original Incredible Hulk Actor Lou Ferrigno criticises MCU Hulk: Nothing can replace what Bill Bixby and I did

Original Incredible Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno is not impressed with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in Marvel Movies. Here’s what he said about he MCU character.

Lou Ferrigno, the actor who played the role of Hulk in the 1978 television show The Incredible Hulk, is not very happy about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is treating the green superhero. The actor who played the super-powered alter-ego of Bill Bixby's Dr. David Banner, during a recent interview stated that nothing could ever replace what he and Bixby did with the Marvel character. Ferrigno complained that Mark Ruffalo’s CGI created Hulk, who was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, is not “hideous” enough.

The actor stated that it is difficult to understand what direction Hulk’s character has taken in the recent films, which is why people always refer back to the 1978 series because it’s more organic and authentic. Ferrigno also admitted that he does not like how the Hulk looks with the CGI effect, FabTV reported. During the interview, the actor kept on stating that Hulk needs to look hideous because it is a creature, totally different from a regular human being. Ferrigno revealed that thousands of fans have told him that they are not happy with the way Hulk looks in Avenger movies.

Ferrigno added that because of the CGI effect it has become difficult to take Hulk seriously. He further stated that he was especially disappointed with Avengers; Endgame because it focused more on outer space and spaceships, and failed to depict the hulk. The actor asserted that Disney's humanistic take on the otherwise aloof character ruined the whole idea of Hulk. Giving the Hulk Banner's personality ended up spoiling the character, Ferrigno stated.

