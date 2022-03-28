Oscars 2022: Pulp Fiction stars reunite at the Academy Awards; Recreate famous dance scene from the movie

Reuniting performers from classic films has long been an Oscar tradition, with unforgettable moments such as Bonnie and Clyde's Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announcing the incorrect Best Picture winner at the 2017 event. However, this year's producers took it a step further, with major reunions — Pulp Fiction as well as The Godfather.

The three major characters from Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta, gathered to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the classic movie. Interestingly, John Travolta and Uma Thurman reprised their iconic twist contest scene from Pulp Fiction while presenting at the 94th Academy Awards with former co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

As per Daily Mail, before calling Will Smith onto the stage to win the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of King Richard at the 2022 Academy Awards, the actors received acclaim for emulating the classic sequence from Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film. As the duo showed off their dance moves, Jackson, 73, stood behind the podium and quipped: "Some actors stay in character through any entire shoot... and some, well, they just never let it go."

Meanwhile, the cast of Godfather also assembled to honour the film’s 50th anniversary during the Oscars 2022. Check out the picture below:

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola graced the stage to commemorate The Godfather's 50th anniversary. The film's director, Francis, kept things short, but the force of those three guys on stage was not lost on anybody. Al, Robert, and Francis received a standing ovation from the whole audience. After two actors and directors exited the stage, Diddy hugged Robert. For those unversed, The Godfather was released in 1972 and quickly became a classic. The film took home three Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Godfather was also nominated for seven other Academy Awards.