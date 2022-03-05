Sebastian Stan TEASES what fans can expect from Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4

Sebastian Stan hints at what fans may anticipate from Anthony Mackie in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. After months of speculation, the Marvel Studios project was officially revealed to be in the works. The film, written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, has no specific release date, but Stan is providing some insights about it.

However, Captain America 4 was announced shortly after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But, like with all of their initiatives, Marvel Studios has kept it under wraps. Plot information is still scant at the moment, but Stan expressed his enthusiasm about the project in an interview with Kevin Polowy to promote his new series, Fresh. He also said that Mackie would provide a fresh perspective to the character of Captain America. Finally, he made a comparison to Rocky but did not elaborate.

Sebastian said as per Screenrant, "But I'm very excited for that movie and I think he's going to be great. He's going to add a whole different feel to that idea. It kind of reminds me a little bit of Rocky, in some ways." Because so little is known about Captain America 4, it's unclear if Stan's Bucky will feature in it. The actor has not indicated that he will be participating in any way. In fact, he said in the same interview that Mackie had failed to respond to a text message he sent him last year. However, considering his remarks about what Sam's forthcoming Star-Spangled Avenger solo feature would be like, it's probable that he knows anything at all about the plot.

Meanwhile, Stan has been working on projects outside of the Marvel Studios universe. However, given how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left his narrative unresolved, odds are that if a season 2 is made, it will be centered on him. Aside from that, he might make an appearance in Captain America 4 since Bucky and Sam have been close friends since Steve's retirement.

