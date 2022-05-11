Sophie Turner reveals how shooting harrowing scenes on Game of Thrones as a child affected her mind

The making of the legendary HBO drama Game of Thrones was not easy. In her recent chat on The Cut, Sophie Turner shared with her X-Men co-star Jessica Chastain the scarring effects of shooting harrowing scenes on the set of the HBO fantasy series. Turner made her acting debut with the series as she portrayed the character of Sansa Stark.

During the interview, she explained, "Growing up on a show like Game of Thrones, the subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn’t get traumatized." While Turner also recalled how she and Chastain would dance and sing in between takes on the sets of X-Men, she added, "It does help having people around that are also willing to step out of it as well," as per ET Canada.

Meanwhile, Chastain dug deeper as she asked if her experience on the show still affected her to some extent. Turner replied, "I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road," while she noted, "At that age, I don’t think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter." Turner further elaborated that during the first few years on the series her mom chaperoned her on the set which was "very helpful." Turner also added that her mom would frequently bring her snacks.

As for her present projects, Turner is starring opposite Colin Firth in the HBO Max crime drama The Staircase. The series is based on the 2004 true-crime docuseries by the same name.

ALSO READ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share UNSEEN wedding pictures as they celebrate their second anniversary