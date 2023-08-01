Throwback: Angus Cloud once praised Zendaya and revealed how she 'brings that positive' energy to Euphoria set

The news of Angus Cloud's sudden death has shocked the world. The actor, who was known for playing Fezco O'Neill in Euphoria was 25 years old. He reportedly died from a "possible overdose" and did not have a pulse. Here's what the talented actor once said about the HBO show's relatability, his problematic character, and what it was like working with Zendaya.

Angus Cloud on Euphoria being relevant in today's time

Cloud played Fezco who was a local drug dealer and had a relationship with Zendaya's character Ruby "Rue" Bennett, who is a drug addict. "We're in the day and age of where it's like, some people literally all they know is social media. I was one of the kids, I was born in 98, so I didn't know social media until I became like probably like 16 or whatever," the actor told Access back in 2022. He added, "Some people are like, it's so foreign to them."

"That is their life, so like it's interesting to the people that's foreign to them. This is how it is now, and the people that can relate to it. A lot of topics are very timely, it's definitely going to survive in the film world as a piece of the times because it's so relevant right now with the addiction," Cloud explained. He also talked about working with Zendaya on the show.

Euphoria: Angus Cloud about Zendaya's 'positive energy'

The Oakland-born actor divulged, "It's really an honor to work with her and it makes the work so much easier. She's doing the acting, I really just gotta sit there and react, you know, and I'm like blessed, you know. It's the back-and-forth, you need that energy and she always brings that positive ready-to-work hustle." Cloud was a part of both seasons of Euphoria and was supposed to film for the third season of the HBO show before his untimely death.

Angus Cloud's unfortunate death

Clout was reportedly going through suicidal thoughts after his father's recent death and was trying to get over the loss. He died at his home in Oakland, California. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," a family member told TMZ. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad," they said.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement concluded. He previously told Variety how it bothered him when people compared him to his role in the show. "It's not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain't got nothing to do with me," Cloud had revealed.

