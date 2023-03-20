Throwback: When Hailey trolled husband Justin Bieber for a photo of him and Rihanna

Rihanna delivered the glitziest on-stage performance during the Super Bowl halftime show. Her first-ever performance after five years was applauded by fans from all over the world, including Biebers. The singer turned mogul also confirmed her second pregnancy during the show in the most entertaining way.

Justin Bieber and Hailey were among those people who sat back and witnessed the "Don't Stop The Music" singer's musical comeback. Hailey was heaping praise for the pop sensation as she shared a glimpse of Rihanna’s power-packed performance on Instagram. She shared a video of her singing on stage in a red outfit and captioned it as, “really the best of all time”.

Hailey couldn’t stop gushing over Rihanna for pulling off a stellar Super Bowl performance and shared another Instagram post where she posted a video of herself putting on Fenty Beauty lip gloss in a shimmery brown shade. She wrote, “All day!”

Ahead of the halftime show, the singer also shared a throwback photo of Justin when he was a kid. In that picture, he was sitting next to Rihanna at the 2011 NBA game in Los Angeles. The picture shows the young "Love Me" singer gazing at Rihanna while she smiles and turns her head away. Hailey jokingly wrote over the picture, "Today's energy of course,"

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance

Rihanna stole the show at the 2023 Super Bowl where she performed some of her most popular songs. The singer kicked off the show in a truly amazing way. She also revealed her pregnancy in the opening seconds of her performance. Rihanna was wearing an all-red jumpsuit and singing a medley of her superhit songs, including Don’t Stop The Music, Pour It Up, etc. Her highly-anticipated performance sent fans into a frenzy.

