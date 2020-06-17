When Paul Wesley said he loved breaking his good vampire image to play The Ripper in The Vampire Diaries

Throwback to the time when Paul Wesley revealed he loved playing the role of Stefan Salvatore’s blood thirsty alter ego The Ripper in The Vampire Diaries.

Paul Wesley’s Stefan Salvatore was one of the most cherished characters in The Vampire Diaries. Unlike his elder brother Damon Salvatore, who took his own sweet time to feature in TVD fans’ good books, Stefan had our hearts from the very beginning. As this well behaved vampire who turned out to be the perfect boyfriend, it was impossible to resist his charm. Considering he portrayed this perfect character in the show for the first two seasons, it took people by surprise when Stefan turned off his humanity and things suddenly went south.

For the first two season, he was the perfect boyfriend to Elena, a good brother to Damon, and good friend to Bonnie and Caroline. However, the character spiralled out of control in season 3 and the vampire who was against surviving on human blood, started killing people and ripping their heads off. This alter ego of Stefan was called The Ripper in the show. While the fans did not like that part of his character and rooted for Stefan to get his identity back, Paul said he loved playing The Ripper, Stefan’s bloodthirsty alter ego.

In 2017, Paul and his co-star Ian Somerhalder, who featured as Damon in the show, attended the Dallas Fan Expo and while interacting with their fans, revealed their favourite scenes from the popular TV show. The actors, who worked closely together on the show during the eight-season run and are also friends in real life, spoke about the scenes they enjoyed shooting. And while interacting with the fans, Paul revealed that he had most fun playing the ripper. The actor mentioned that he got bored off playing the nice guy and wanted something refreshing for the character.

As for Ian, the actor mentioned that he had fun shooting the flashback scenes with Paul. If you remember, throughout the show, the creators kept giving their viewers a look into Damon and Stefan’s past life, which also featured the famous doppelganger Katherine Pierce. In season 1, when the vampire brothers kept fighting with each other, the show would often take us back to the time when they were still human beings and shared a beautiful brotherly bond. Of course, that was before Katherine turned them into blood-sucking monsters.

“The stuff that Paul and I shot. All the stuff, when we were young. And it was fun because in season one we were always on each other’s throat so to see these two characters as loving brothers. It was so fun and so light. In those scenes, all the world was right,” Ian said. Paul then interrupted his co-star and said, “I thought you were gonna say that underwear scene in which you are just dancing and s***.” It was the scene in season 1 where Damon turns Vicki into a vampire and the two have fun dancing and drinking together at the Salvatore mansion.

“Yes, definitely! Now that I am a married man, it’s still okay for me to say that my favourite scenes by far were Damon and Vicki dancing around, you know, half-naked, in the Salvatore mansion just drinking blood and getting wasted,” Ian agreed with Paul. The series came out in 2009 and ran for 8 seasons. The last episode was aired on March 10, 2017.

During the same Expo, the actors were asked who would win in an ultimate fight between the two Salvatore brothers, Stefan and Damon. While the first few seasons of the show featured some intense action sequences focused on Damon and Stefan’s fights, it was never quite clear who out of the two brothers was stronger. While interacting with their fans, the actors revealed who according to them would win the fight. And their answer left their fans in splits. Paul said instead of fighting, the two will probably have a make-out session.

“He would probably just try to make out with me. And you know, he is a hugger and I am a boxer. We’ll probably just make love. He would tame me,” Paul said laughing. Reacting to Paul’s comment, the host of the event mentioned that similar fan fiction about the onscreen brothers probably exists on the internet. Stefan then quipped that he has written it. “I have a blog.” Ian agreed with his co-star and said, “Yeah, we would make out first.”

ALSO READ: When The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson revealed the show almost had a pretty different ending

Share your comment ×