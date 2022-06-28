Will Smith's King Richard co-stars share an update on the actor after Oscars slap

Will Smith is doing good. In a recent interview with ET at the BET Awards red carpet, Smith's King Richard co-stars Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney opened up about how the actor was doing months after his Oscars altercation with Chris Rock. At the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith lost control and got on stage and slapped the comedian for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Since the incident, not only has Smith publically apologized but he has also resigned from his position as a voter on the Academy. Additionally, the Academy has also banned the actor, who won his first Oscar on the same night, from the ceremony for the next 10 years. During the chat, Smith's co-stars shared that the actor was indeed in contact with them even though he has maintained an extremely private presence lately. Bartholomew revealed, "Every time I talk to him, he always says everything is in divine splendour, ya know, so he's good." She also added, "It's always good to chat with him."

Meanwhile, the actresses pointed out that the movie was special to them regardless of the drama that took over its glorious win on the biggest night in Hollywood. Sidney expressed, "Our film was very special to us and Venus and Serena [Williams] changed so many women’s lives, our lives." The pair was elated when their film received the BET Award for Best Movie on Sunday.

As for Smith, he has kept a low profile since the altercation only resurfacing in India after a month of silence though the purpose of the trip has remained unclear.

