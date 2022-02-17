‘Hospital Playlist’ confirms bundled Blu-ray in the making; Details inside

New ‘Hospital Playlist’ content is officially in the making! The official Instagram page for the series shared a couple photos of the main cast along with the director of the show earlier today, announcing the news. The caption reads: “Special news that came on HP day! <#Hospital Playlist> We are pleased to inform you that a bundled Blu-ray is being produced. From Season 1 to Season 2, and even special commentary by the actors! Someday, Coming soon~~~dae. We’re going to do it, so please wait for a while!”

Check out the announcement post on Instagram, with actors Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Dae Myung, Jo Jung Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, and director Shin Won Ho, below:

This announcement comes three days after Jung Kyung Ho dropped new photos on his Instagram account of the main cast members in scrubs and holding coffee. Going by the hairstyles, the photos were clearly recent, leading fans to believe that the photos were hinting towards season 3 of the beloved series.

Actor Kim Dae Myung also posted a couple of selfies, which seemed to be taken on the same day. Additionally, both the actors added the hashtags ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘MidoFalasol’, and ‘Gomting’, to their posts. Finally, actress Jeon Mi Do also shared a photo from the same shoot to her Instagram account as well.

tvN’s ‘Hospital Playlist’ is a medical series that aired its first season in 2020, and its second season in 2021. By the conclusion of the first season, ‘Hospital Playlist’ had become the ninth highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history, and the first episode for season 2 recorded over 10 percent in viewership according to Nielsen Korea, setting the record for the highest premiere ratings in the network's history.

Stay tuned for more updates!

