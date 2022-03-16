Jay Park to host new JTBC breakdance program ‘SHOWDOWN’; First episode airs on THIS date

Jay Park is all set to host JTBC’s upcoming breakdance survival competition series, ‘SHOWDOWN’. The series will air its first episode on March 18, and feature a total of eight breakdancing crews, including Jinjo Crew, Fusion MC, Gamblerz, Rivers Crew, FlowXL. Meanwhile, Jay Park will be joined by Lee Woo Sung and J-BLACK as judges.

Reportedly, every round will pose new missions to the crews, and offer them the chance to showcase their world-class skills through sincere preparation processes across a variety of mission stages. Additionally, Jay Park, Lee Woo Sung, and J-BLACK will help increase the viewers’ immersion in the world of breakdancing through ‘SHOWDOWN’, with their objective evaluations, and friendly, easy to understand explanations.

JTBC’s ‘SHOWDOWN’ will be offering a platform to recognised and well-respected performers of the breakdancing scene, to show the essence of the dance form and catch the eyes of viewers. The eight participating crews are gearing up to show their passion for breakdancing through their honest efforts, ready to win the hearts of viewers.

Through ‘SHOWDOWN’, audiences will get to experience realistic narratives and relationships between the crews and their members, all of whom are truly sincere about the breaking form of dance.

With Jay Park, a former breakdancer himself at the helm, JTBC’s ‘SHOWDOWN’ will see these eight crews compete in legendary battles every week. With some of these dance crews being home to members of South Korea’s national breakdance representatives, also heading to the 2022 Asian Games - JTBC’s upcoming survival competition series airs on March 18, and is sure to be one for the books.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Our Blues Teaser: Bae Hyeon Seong & Roh Yoon Seo are at odds with Choi Young Joon & Park Ji Hwan’s wishes

