Kim So Hyun, BTS, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and more win at ‘Korea Broadcasting Awards’

On September 2 KST, the Korea Broadcasters’ Association announced the winners for the 48th annual ‘Korea Broadcasting Awards’. While the results for eleven crucial categories are out,while the rest of the winners will be revealed during the live award ceremony planned to air on September 10.

The organisation took a different route this time as it opened viewers’ voting system for the first time this year in a total of the four most important categories including ‘Best Drama’, ‘Best Game Variety’, ‘Best Reality/Variety’ and ‘Best Music’. The voting took place from July 26 to August 1.

The winners were finally decided on a judging criterion of 20% viewer voting and 80% professional judging.

Here’s the list of the artists who took home the awards.

Best Drama- ‘River Where The Moon Rises’

Best TV Actor- Chun Ho Jin

Best TV Actress- Kim So Hyun

Best Male TV Variety Star- Yoo Jae Suk

Best Female TV Variety Star- Kim Sook

Best Male TV Reality Star- Yang Se Hyung

Best Female TV Reality Star- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Popularity Award- Kim So Hyun

Best Male Singer- BTS

Best Female Singer- Brave Girls

Best New Media Program- ‘MMTG- Civilisation Express’

Last year, BTS received the Best Artist Award, Kang Ha Neul won the Best Actor Award for the show ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, Pengsoo won the Variety Entertainment Award for EBS 1 TV’s ‘Gaint Peng TV’ and Kim Tae Ho received the Best Producer Award for MBC’s ‘How Do You Play’.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Are you excited for the Korea Broadcasting Awards? Let us know in the comments below.