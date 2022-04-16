Alia Bhatt's journey in a nutshell; How she manifested marrying Ranbir Kapoor

We all have dreams. But not all of us are lucky to live them. Looks like, Alia Bhatt is an exception. Perhaps, she has a genie! We actually have proof.

Born on 15th March 1993, Alia got fascinated with the world of films as soon as she could understand them. She used to marvel at Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's songs and wonder how are they changing clothes so quickly. At that moment, she knew that she wanted to be on-screen just like them.

Alia revered actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan while growing up. She had this wish of becoming the most loved star and that became her reality. Alia had thought that she would wait for 2 to 3 years after her schooling to prepare herself for the world of Bollywood but destiny had other plans.

When she got to know that Karan Johar is auditioning for a film, she ran to grab her chance. Among 500 girls, she got selected and it was a jackpot for her. Interestingly, she had enacted a scene from Wake-Up Sid which was her beau, Ranbir Kapoor's movie.

Cut to, she gave back-to-back 4 hits like Student Of The Year, Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and 2 States. She established herself as a top-notch actress with these films. Her success rate has been incredible. She only has 3 films that didn't work in her trajectory. Rest all have cemented her position as the number 1 actress including her last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The genie even granted her wish to be with Ranbir Kapoor. She has had a crush on Ranbir since her teenage. In fact, she used to admire him by looking at his pictures. In an episode with Koffee With Karan, she even said that she would marry Ranbir Kapoor and voila! They are now married!

She quipped once in an interview that she would be giving an Oscar speech. Looks like that day too is not very far. She is making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

Did you know, she wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the age of 11. She went in to audition for Rani Mukerji's younger role in Black but things didn't work out. But she knew she had to manifest it and it happened in 2022 when Gangubai Kathiawadi made her the most sought-after actress.

She had signed Inshallah with SLB as well opposite Salman Khan, but the film got shelved. She was heartbroken but her genie didn't let her be disheartened for too long and blessed her with a masterpiece like Gangubai Kathiawadi.

We all do need to find the same genie, right? Or at least, hope that Alia would give us some manifestation tips!

