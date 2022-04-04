Ananya Panday reveals why she prefers 'muting' certain Instagram accounts rather than unfollowing

Ananya Panday is slowly and steadily making her mark in front of the camera. Her recent performance in Gehraiyaan was definitely a good example. But apart from being an actor, there's no doubt that Ananya is also a social media star. The actress is known for her witty captions and even cracking a joke on herself.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Ananya was asked whether her relationship with social media has changed over the years. The actress said, "Honestly, because of my recent discovery of the Mute feature on Instagram, I choose what I want to see and absorb. So at the moment, my relationship with social media is pretty good, because I’ve learned how to navigate it. It does get overwhelming being on it... But it’s all about learning. And once you realise the truth, it becomes all about acting on it."

When prodded further about "muting" certain Instagram accounts, Ananya revealed she uses the feature instead of blocking or unfollowing someone. Explaining why she prefers doing that, Ananya said, "We end up spending so much time on social media, for work or fun, without realising what we’re feeding and nourishing our minds with. I believe that we need to make a conscious choice and switch—it may work for you or it may not. For me, it definitely has. We need to choose what information we allow into our lives because we may think that it won’t affect us, but it could in a way that we may not even realise. And that could spill over into our relationships, or cause unnecessary negativity. So rather than blocking or unfollowing, I choose to Mute accounts for a certain period of time until I am ready to allow them back into my life."

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday root for Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL in colourful KKR T-shirts; WATCH