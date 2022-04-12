Farah Khan video calls Alia Bhatt from Boston, excited fans start screaming ‘congratulations’; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding preps have begun in full swing. From their houses being decorated to Sabyasachi outfits arriving at their homes, everything is taking the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. Yet the couple and their families are tight-lipped about it. Farah Khan who is in Boston currently for a dance workshop, video called Alia. What caught our attention was fans screaming congratulations the moment they saw the actress. Her reaction is priceless.

In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt sitting next to Ranveer Singh. It appears as if they were shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Fara Khan started the call by asking the actress ‘missing me na?’ to which she replied ‘a lot’. The Dear Zindagi actress was looking stunning in a black saree. Immediately after this when the fans realised Alia was on the call, they started wishing her congratulations. You have to check out her reaction to this. The actress smiled and asked ‘for what?’

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that it will take place on April 15. The latest buzz around the wedding is that the couple is about to give a modern twist to their Punjabi wedding. They will be taking vows before their pheras and this will be an intimate vow ceremony that will be attended by their family members only.

