Happy Birthday Kajol: Ajay Devgn wishes his wife in the wackiest way-'When she calls, I never fail to pick up'

Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors to have graced Indian cinema. The actor has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over 30 years and has churned some very memorable films in the course of his movie journey with movies like The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Singham, Tanhaji, Phool Aur Kaante, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more. While Ajay has acted in over 100 films, he has directed only 3 films, namely U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. The actor is set to return as the director for the fourth time next year with Bholaa, which is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi.

The actor has been very active on his social handles and has gracing his admirers with fun short videos on a daily basis. On the occasion of his wife Kajol’s 48th birthday, Ajay Devgn shared a quirky video featuring his wife. In the video, on swiping his screen to pick up Kajol’s call, he was ushered by beautiful pictures of Kajol in red. He captioned his post as, “When she calls, I never fail to pick up. Happy birthday dearest @kajol”. The video was very enjoyable and was loved by both his fans and Kajol’s fans.

Have a look at Ajay Devgn’s post wishing Kajol, HERE.

Kajol will be seen in the movie The Last Hurrah! Ajay Devgn has almost half a dozen projects in his kitty. After appearing in Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this sort of line-up, it is certain that we will get to see a lot of Ajay Devgn in the times to come.

